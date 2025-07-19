25 minutes ago

In a swift move underscoring a growing intolerance for abuse of power by law enforcement officials, the Ghana Police Service has officially filed criminal assault charges against a senior police officer who was caught on video slapping a journalist during the recently held Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun election.

The Adentan District Commander was interdicted last Friday following public outrage after footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking nationwide condemnation from media watchdogs, civil society groups, and the general public.

The incident took place on Friday, July 11, 2025, during the rerun of parliamentary elections in the hotly contested Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate that tensions were high at several polling centres as political operatives clashed, leading to pockets of violence and acts of intimidation.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, July 17, by the Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Regional Police Command, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police confirmed that the interdicted officer has now been “held for criminal charges of assault” in connection with the slapping of the journalist, which was captured on video.

According to the statement, the Accra Regional Command has been conducting a comprehensive investigation into the violence that marred the by-election.

As part of the process, police have obtained statements from complainants and witnesses, while several video recordings from polling stations are being analyzed to identify all perpetrators involved in violent acts.

“The command has progressed to obtain statements from complainants and witnesses to aid in the ongoing investigations,” the statement said.

“The Police have also gathered vital leads and wish to assure the public that arrests will be effected soon. Meanwhile, the victims involved in the incidents have been issued with Police Medical Report Forms.”

The Ghana Police Service has faced mounting pressure in recent years to clamp down on misconduct within its ranks, particularly regarding the treatment of journalists and civilians during public events.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has repeatedly called on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that journalists are protected, not brutalized, while covering national assignments.

In a bold response to the Ablekuma North assault, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour earlier this week warned that if the police fail to protect journalists, the media fraternity may be forced to take their own measures to ensure safety.

The police have reiterated their commitment to accountability.

“The Accra Regional Police Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring that all persons responsible for acts of violence, intimidation, or misconduct during the elections will be held accountable under the law,” Supt. Obeng emphasized.

The Police have urged members of the public who possess any credible information regarding the incidents to contact the emergency lines 18555 or 191 to support the ongoing investigation.