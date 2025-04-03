1 hour ago

The Police Council has recommended a two-year contract extension for Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The proposed extension would keep IGP Yohuno at the helm of the Ghana Police Service as the institution advances its ongoing reforms and strengthens national security operations. Sources say the move is intended to maintain continuity in security management and consolidate gains made under his leadership.

IGP Yohuno, appointed earlier this year and originally due for retirement in December 2025, has been widely credited with boosting police visibility, enhancing crime-response strategies, and expanding community-policing initiatives across the country.

According to sources, President John Dramani Mahama is expected to approve the Council’s recommendation.

If confirmed, the extension will enable IGP Yohuno to continue steering key security programmes, modernisation projects, and personnel development efforts within the service.