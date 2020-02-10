56 minutes ago

The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has turned a section of aggrieved customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited away after they sought permit to stage a procession to the presidency.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana wrote to the Command on Thursday, February 6 for permission to march to the presidency on Tuesday, February 11 to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

An estimated 200 aggrieved customers were expected to embark on the march.

But in its response, the Command said its officer are engaged as they are concentrating on the fight against robbery and other violent crimes ahead of the December elections.

“As a result, [we] cannot accept any form of demonstration, picketing and walk during this period,” the Regional Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim, wrote.

What is more, the Command said, the Coalition had demonstrated on the same issue less than six months “as such will not tolerate any further demonstration as other citizens must also have their interest served by the police”.