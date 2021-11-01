8 minutes ago

The police administration has denied sending officers to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, while in church on Sunday.

“Stories circulating that some Police personnel had been dispatched to arrest the MP at a church on Sunday, October 31, 2021, are untrue,” police said in a statement.

Some National Democratic Congress supporters had told the press that police personnel surrounded Mr. Sosu’s church, Believer’s House of Prayer Ministries, in an attempt to effect an arrest. The pastor of the church also confirmed this.

The police indicated that there may have been some plain-clothed personnel at the church, but they were there “for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest.”

Police indicated that it would “continue to conduct investigations” into the incident.

The controversy surrounding Mr. Sosu stems from a protest against bad roads in his constituency.

Some of the protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres during the demonstration exercise.

Police have insisted that some criminal activity occurred during the protest and invited Mr. Sosu to assist with investigations.

Police also said three other persons have been interrogated on this matter and said it “shall continue to use every legal means to interrogate all other suspects, including the Honourable MP for Madina.”

Mr. Sosu said some police officers tried to arrest him during the protest.

Though protestors had blocked roads, Mr. Sosu said there was no basis for any arrest because he had followed due process in organising the protest.

He also cited his privileges as a legislator.

This led him to file a formal complaint in Parliament accusing two police commanding officers of contempt of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred the complaint against the two police personnel to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The officers cited in Mr. Sosu’s complaint were ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, the Greater Accra Regional Operations Commander, and ACP Eric Winful, the Adentan Divisional Commander.

Sourcecitifmonline.com