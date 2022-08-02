2 hours ago

The Police Service has dismissed reports that officers at Krofrom in Kumasi in the Ashanti region were locked out of the police station today by the landlord of the building housing the station.

The Police in a post on Facebook said the police station in the area has been relocated to another building due to the nature of the previous structure.

“Police wishes to state that reports circulating in the media to the effect that Police personnel have been locked out of the Krofrom Police station by the landlord are false.

“Due to the nature of the building, the station has been relocated to another building within the community,” the post on the Facebook wall Police said.

It called on the public to “disregard such false publications and continue to support the police as we protect lives and properties and maintain law and order”.