Police explain why Okatakyie Afrifa was arrested

The Ghana Police Service has officially explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest of media personality and political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, insisting that his arrest was linked to the disruption of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executive elections at Wiamoase in the Ashanti North Region and not because of his political views or media activities.

In a statement issued by the Ashanti North Regional Police Command, it disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2026, during the NPP’s Afigya Sekyere East Constituency Executive Election held at the SDA Church polling station in Wiamoase.

According to the Police, at about 7:45 a.m., Kwame Afrifa Mensah, aged 43, identified by many as Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, allegedly arrived at the polling station leading a group of about 30 macho men. Police officers providing security at the election venue reportedly questioned the group about the purpose of their presence.

However, the Police said the group allegedly became aggressive, attacked officers on duty and disrupted the electoral process by scattering election materials onto the ground.

The Police stated that officers immediately intervened to restore order and arrested the alleged ringleader, Kwame Afrifa Mensah, together with six other suspects, while several members of the group managed to escape.

The Regional Command said efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the remaining suspects believed to have participated in the disturbance.

Preliminary investigations, according to the Police, indicate that Afrifa Mensah claimed some of his supporters had been unfairly sidelined from participating in the constituency election.

He allegedly informed the Police that he had secured an interlocutory injunction to stop the election from proceeding.

However, the Police maintained that neither the Electoral Commission officials supervising the election nor the Police had been served with any court order or injunction directing that the election be suspended.

Consequently, security officers proceeded to restore order and ensured voting continued under tight security.

The Police said calm was quickly restored after the intervention, allowing polling to continue uninterrupted until the close of voting at about 4:00 p.m., after which the Electoral Commission officially declared the election results.

Later in the day, the Police disclosed that Afrifa Mensah and another suspect, Osman Awuni, aged 44, complained of ill health while in custody.

Both men were subsequently transported to the Mampong Government Hospital, where they were admitted for medical treatment.

The Police noted that the two suspects remain under police guard while receiving treatment as investigations continue.

The arrest has generated significant political attention within the opposition NPP.

On Monday, Minority Deputy Whip and Member of Parliament, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, travelled to Kumasi on behalf of the Minority Leadership to visit Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah and Mavis Nkansah Boadu following the disturbances recorded during the constituency elections.

The visit, according to party sources, formed part of efforts to promote unity within the NPP after tensions that characterized some of the party’s internal elections.

The Wiamoase incident was not the only violent episode recorded during the NPP constituency executive elections.

Mores Arrests

In a separate development, the Ashanti South Regional Police Command announced the arrest of three persons for allegedly disrupting the NPP constituency executive election at Bidieso in the Obuasi Municipality.

The suspects—Haruna Iddrisu alias Dole, Osei Boateng alias Nana Osei, and Charles Opoku alias Blackman—are accused of storming the polling station armed with offensive weapons, scattering ballot boxes and threatening election officials and voters.

According to the Police, a reinforcement team swiftly intervened and arrested the suspects while retrieving an axe and a cutlass allegedly used during the disturbance.

The three suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely rioting with weapons, and rioting with weapons.

They pleaded not guilty and were each granted GH¢50,000 bail with two justified sureties.

The case has been adjourned to August 10, 2026, while investigations continue and Police pursue other suspects believed to have taken part in the violence.