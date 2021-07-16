3 hours ago

An informant is complaining that despite assisting the Sekondi police with a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a notorious suspect, who has been on police wanted list for sometime now, they have refused to reward him with the GH¢50,000 after the job was done.

Complaining bitterly to Paa Kwesi Simpson on the 'Omanbapa' morning show on Connect FM, the obviously peeved man said the police have neglected him after he gave them the tip-off, as a good citizen, to arrest a notorious suspect last Tuesday.

According to the informant, whose name is withheld, he got information from the Sekondi police to assist them arrest a suspect, whose phone was with him for repairs.

He said aside the tip-off, he personally arrested the suspect at about 9:000pm and sent him to the police.

“The police promised to offer me GH¢50,000 if l am able to assist them in the arrest of the notorious suspect, and l single-handedly apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Sekondi police but they have refused to pay me,” he bemoaned.

All efforts to get the police to fulfil their promise has yielded no results, he complained.

Source: 3news