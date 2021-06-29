1 hour ago

A 22-year-old robbery suspect, Richard Esifiri, has been arrested after police in Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, prevented an attempt by him and three other accomplices to ransack the Amasaman Melcom shop.

In a press statement explaining the series of events that led to the suspect’s arrest, the police said, “In the early hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at about 2:43 am, police received a distress call to the effect that thieves had broken into Amasaman Melcom.”

“The patrol team within the jurisdiction responded swiftly and arrested suspect Richard Esifiri aged 22, who attempted to escape by jumping from the first floor of the shopping mall to the ground.”

“He sustained injuries to his left hand and right leg. He was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment and is currently on admission. His three other accomplices escaped arrest, and efforts are underway to get them arrested.”

In a related development, the police at Achimota in Accra arrested Shadrach Boakye, alias Anopa, for his persistent harassment and attacks on commuters, including robbing them of their possessions along the Achimota forest road, and its environs.

The 24-year-old had been on the radar of the police for several months until his arrest over the weekend at Fawuhoyeden in the Ahafo Region.

According to the Achimota District Police Commander, Supt. Christine Srofenu, the suspect, had been successful in his ‘strike, hit-and-run’ efforts, making his apprehension very difficult.

“He has been involved in countless robberies within the Achimota forest enclave since 2019. References could be made to a case reported on 4th June 2020, around 10:30 pm, when suspect, Shadrach Boakye, popularly known as Anopa, in the company of five others attacked and robbed about four victims of their valuables such as phones, laptops, monies, and other items at gunpoint. Police arrested four of the gang members but Anopa, being the leader of the group, managed to escape arrest and went into hiding in his village, somewhere in the Ahafo Region. His accomplices were arraigned and currently undergoing trial. Anopa resurfaced after some few months to continue with his operations,” the police noted in a statement.

Source: citifmonline