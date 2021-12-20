1 hour ago

Five suspected land guards have been shot dead by the Police while three others are on the run after they were contracted by unknown persons to assassinate the Gomoa Fetteh Chief, Nana Abor Atta, in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The incident occurred Monday, December 20, around 1:00 am.

Report gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan revealed that there was a Chieftaincy dispute which has been settled long ago but the opposing faction was angry with the ruling by the court hence attempted to kill the Chief.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that this is not the first time some people have attempted to kill the Chief.

Some of the victims were well known in the area while the others are unknown.

Those shot dead had guns believed to be AK57 with almost 100 strange bullets.

Nana Abor Atta speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan thanked the police for a good job done.

The Chief who was in a state of shock advised everybody in Gomoa Fetteh to desist from such unacceptable acts.

The remains of the deceased have been sent to Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.