2 hours ago

Police have gunned down two suspected armed robbers and injured one in an operation to track down a notorious criminal gang in the Bono East and Savannah Regions.

A statement from the police service said the action was taken following investigations and some covert operations.

The service explained that the robbers were planning another robbery attack when they invaded their location and exchanged fire with them.

It said the alleged leader of the gang, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment under a police guard.

Read the police’s statement below:

According to the police, the gang is responsible for series of robberies, kidnappings, and murder cases in the two regions.1. After weeks of painstaking investigations and covert operations, a combined team of highly trained Operations and Intelligence Team have broken into a criminal cell in the Bono East and Savannah Regions, killing two alleged robbers in the process around Bole in the Savannah Region.

2. The gang of robbers, who were allegedly planning another robbery attack, opened fire on the police when they were closing in on them, leading to the death of Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi when the Police fired back.

3. The alleged notorious leader of the gang, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment under a Police guard. He is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of one Alhaji Ousman Amadu and Fuseini Galagala among others.

4. Police intelligence reveals that the gang is largely responsible for the series of robberies, kidnappings and murder cases in the two regions especially in the areas of Bole, Sawla, Banda-Nkwanta, Prang, Yeji, Kintampo, New Longoro and Techiman.

5. Multiple weapons and ammunition were found at the scene.

6. We commend the Special Ops and Intel teams, and the Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Baba Atianak and the Bono East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah for the success of this tactical operation.

7. Also, we thank the members of the towns above for their support in combatting crime.

Source: citifmonline.com