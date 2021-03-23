1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Hospital will on Friday, March 26, 2021, and Saturday, March 27, 2021, shut down some departments to make way for a fumigation exercise.

Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Hospital, DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah in a Citi News interview said the exercise is part of planned measures by the Ghana Health Service to disinfect all health facilities in the fight against COVID-19.

DSP Nketia-Yeboah said the departments to be disinfected this weekend will re-open on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

He assured that, all emergency cases that will come in within the period of the fumigation exercise will be handled.

“The hospital is not going to shut down totally. It is somewhat of a partial shutdown of some departments.”

The departments include the laboratory, pathology, Out-patients department, administration, pharmacy and dental. However, in case of any emergencies, there will be standby medical teams at the Specialist Consultanting area to attend to the patients.”

The exercise is expected to continue on the first weekend of April.

Source: citifmonline