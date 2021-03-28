1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that the Police Hospital will shut down some of its facilities during the Easter period to make way for fumigation by the Ghana Health Service.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Police Administration appealed to other health facilities in the Greater Accra region to accept health issues or emergencies which would have otherwise been sent to the Police Hospital by Police Officers or patriotic citizens.

The police stated that plain clothes and uniformed officers will be deployed to monitor compliance and take the necessary actions.

It noted that enhanced security will be provided to strictly enforce the covid-19 protocols during the Easter festivities.

However, the Police Administration encouraged the public to continue to be vigilant and report all criminal activities to the nearest Police Station.

“In cases of emergency crime situations, the telephone numbers to contact are 0550323323 or 0275000156 and toll free numbers 18555, 191 or 112. While appealing to the public for cooperation to ensure a peaceful Easter holiday season, the Police Administration wishes all Ghanaians a happy Easter season,” it added.

This year’s Easter festivities will meanwhile, begin on Friday, April 2, 2021 to Monday, April 5, 2021.