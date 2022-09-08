1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service says it is extending its investigation tentacles to establish the Ghanaian sponsors of Chinese illegal miners arrested at Asiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

This follows investigation and arrest of some persons in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle.

In a statement released Thursday, September 8, 2022, the police said it has contacted the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for details of the arrested five Chinese illegal small-scale miners to establish their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.

The five Chinese suspects arrested in connection with the case are Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng.

They were reportedly smoked out of their hideout at Asiama, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

“As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaian and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice.

The statement seized the opportunity to “… commend the Regional and all the teams involved in the operations for their continue selflessness and patriotism.”