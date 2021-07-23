3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for the killer of 16-year-old Abdul Garfar Kasim at Aboabo Number 2 in Kumasi last Tuesday, shortly after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers.

The name and age of the suspect is being withheld by the police as investigation continues.

Survivor

Meanwhile, the other victim, who suffered injuries, has been discharged after being treated for minor gunshot injuries.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, confirmed this to the Daily Graphic Thursday, July 22, and said the assembly’s security committee had identified the culprit behind the shooting and relayed the information to the Ashanti Regional Police Command to assist with investigation.

Background

Kasim met his untimely death last Tuesday when the suspect, in the midst of a jubilant crowd, fired a gun which hit and killed the boy. The boy was pronounced dead at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

An eyewitness, Mr Seidu Muhammed, said as soon as the Eid prayers ended, the worshippers, as was usually the case, engaged in all forms of jubilation, including dancing to music from loud speakers, displaying with motorbikes, amid wild gymnastics.

The displays, he said, attracted a large crowd of people to the area.

Mr Muhammed explained that in the process, a group of gun-wielding youth in the area brandished weapons and fired shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivities, thereby killing the boy.

Confirmation

An uncle of the deceased, Mr Sulemana Umar, said Kasim, who was with him and some other family members during the prayers, could not be found afterwards.

“We later got a call from a neighbour that Garfar has been killed by a stray bullet and has been rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital,” he told the Daily Graphic.

Mr Umar said together with some family members they moved to the hospital and found the remains of “our beloved son”.

The body of Kasim has since been buried at the Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi in line with Islamic custom.

Source: graphic.com.gh