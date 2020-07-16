2 hours ago

The officer in the viral video has been identified

The Police Administration says it has identified the officer who assaulted a woman a viral video.

The police in a notice disclosed that the identity of the officer No.51688 is Lance Corporal Wormenor Samuel.

According to the police, the officer is currently under investigation for professional misconduct and assault.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the officer is seen in a heated altercation with the woman who was in queue with dozens of others, waiting for their turn to register for the voter ID.

Although an attempt was made to separate the police from the woman, the officer reached out and slapped the woman to the amazement of onlookers.

A concerned man at the venue interveined to calm tensions in the amateur footage.

”The Police Officer seen in the video apparently slapping a woman has been identified as No.51688 Lance Corporal Wormenor Samuel. The incident occurred on 9th July 2020 at Asofa M.A JHS in the Greater Accra Region, which is designated as a Voters Registration Centre.

He is under investigation for professional misconduct and assault against one Madam Joyce Ofosuwaa,” the police said in a post on its official Facebook page.

