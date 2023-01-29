48 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted one of its officers, Inspector Sulemana Adam, for negligently leaving a service rifle in a commercial vehicle.

This was announced in a statement dated Saturday, January 28, 2023, and signed by Superintendent Olivia E.T. Adiku, Head of Public Affairs Unit at the Western Regional Police Command.

The rifle according to the police was returned by the driver of the said vehicle “who also alleged that the inspector had extorted money from him”.

“The interdicted officer, Inspector Sulemana Adam, station with the Rapid Deployment Force, Takoradi in the Western Region has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Both the inspector and the driver are said to be assisting with investigation.

Source: citifmonline