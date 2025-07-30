9 hours ago

The Central North Regional Police Command has intercepted 90 bags of cocoa beans believed to be part of a smuggling operation along the Assin Dompim–Adukrom road in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Abraham Acquaye, the operation was based on intelligence and took place in the early hours of Sunday at around 1:00 a.m. Officers mounted an ambush along the road and attempted to stop a Hyundai Mighty Gold truck with registration number GE-9775-24.

Despite being signaled to stop, the driver sped off, prompting a high-speed chase. The police eventually caught up with the vehicle, which had been abandoned along the roadside. Upon inspection, officers discovered that the cocoa beans were hidden in fertilizer sacks and cleverly concealed beneath bags of charcoal.

The truck has since been impounded, and the Ghana Cocoa Board’s (COCOBOD) Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce has been notified to take over investigations and ensure appropriate action is taken.

DCOP Acquaye confirmed that efforts are underway to track down the driver and identify those behind the smuggling attempt. He praised the officers involved for their swift response, bravery, and professionalism in carrying out the successful operation.