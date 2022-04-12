2 hours ago

The Volta Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons in Akatsi.

According to the Chairman of the Akatsi South Municipal Security Council, Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the probe will ascertain whether security personnel fired live bullets at the demonstrating youth or not.

The youth besieged the Akatsi police station in an effort to retrieve a motorbike seized by the police on Saturday.

An altercation between the Police and the youth resulted in the death of one person.

The deployment of police and military personnel to the troubled area, however, prevented the situation from escalating.

According to the MCE for Akatsi South, Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, a second person has also died.

He indicated that calm has so far been restored to the town.

“A second person has died. He was among the youth who threw stones at the police. He died from bullets that were fired at them. We actually don’t know the kind of bullets that were fired, police say they were rubber, but we are yet to know the actual truth.”

“Calm has so far been restored to the area and we are hoping to get the outcome of investigations soon.”

Source: citifmonline