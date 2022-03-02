7 hours ago

The Yeji District Police Command says it is investigating circumstances that led to the drowning of four boys in the Volta Lake at Konkoma, a community in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The boys aged between 8 and 12 were reported missing by their families on Monday evening.

The Yeji District Police Commander, DSP Eric Awiadem said “It is true that four boys got drowned yesterday [Monday]. Initially, a Fulani man reported the disappearance of one of the boys. According to him, he went to school and never returned. We then made the announcement in a bid to find his whereabouts, only to find out that they were actually four in number and had drowned in the Volta Lake.”

This incident follows a similar one that happened in the Saboba District in 2021, where nine students drowned after a canoe they were traveling on capsized.

The Headmaster, Emmanuel Changer, had sent some 31 Junior High School students to his farm, and on their return, the boat they were traveling on capsized, leading to nine students losing their lives.

Source: citifmonline