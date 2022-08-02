2 hours ago

Police have commenced investigation into a murder which occurred on August 1, 2022, at Nkonya Ntsumuru in the Oti Region.

According to police, preliminary investigation disclosed that the deceased, identified as Brempong Daniel, was allegedly ambushed and shot by unknown assailants while on his way to the farm.

The body has since been deposited at the Kpando Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“Police have intensified patrols at Nkonya and its adjoining communities to ensure law and order,” a statement from the police said.

“We, therefore, urge the public to remain calm as investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice,” the police added.