4 hours ago

The police have begun investigations into the killing of an Immigration Officer at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.

According to the Immigration Service, the officer is suspected to have been attacked and killed by smugglers.

In a statement, the Nandom Command of the Immigration Service said “the body of the officer which had bullet holes, was hidden by his assailants under a bridge whilst his motorbike and helmet were found some 100 meters away from the remains.”

The Service further called for calm amongst its officers whilst the police and other security agencies investigate the matter.

Source: citifmonline