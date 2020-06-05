2 hours ago

Media practitioner and lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has described the police invitation to fellow broadcast journalist Kofi Adomah of Angel FM as “useless.”

The police invited Adomah for predicting aspects of Akufo-Addo‘s 10th Covid-19 update aimed at easing some of the restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, he said was called and questioned as to where he got his information, which was mostly accurate.

“On Tuesday, I was called by the PRO, Madam Juliana Obeng. The information was in relation to a publication I made before the President’s address on Sunday.

“According to her, her superiors felt my prediction was too accurate so I needed to answer some questions. The time the call came was impossible for me to go so I pleaded that they allow me to come on Wednesday.

“So on Wednesday afternoon, I had to go with my General Manager to answer the questions. They asked me to explain how I came by that information.

“Generally, journalists will not tell their sources but they were projections so I didn’t find anything wrong with that. They just questioned me and allowed me to go,” he told Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Lawyer Anyenini said:

“Pray – We in GH generally exhibit such ignorance of basic laws we ought to know plus needless fear/cowardice when dealing with police. Just told Kofi how I bore plus am for honouring such useless invitation.He was invited so men we pay to do special important work will waste his and their time (time we pay for) and energy asking him how he predicted correctly some of the things the President had to say in his 10th covid address. He was told to be “careful” because its an election year. Respect police for working to keep the peace et al. Whoever was behind this was conducting himself most unprofessionally. Don’t give the bad ones room to disrespect and abuse your very basic HUMAN and human rights. People can’t recite the national anthem mpo to learn to empower them fill their hearts with true humility that makes them cherish fearless honesty …”