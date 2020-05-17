2 hours ago

Chairperson of the Police Ladies Football Team, ACP Lydia Donkor has showered praises on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for supporting clubs with GHS 10,000 for preparatory purposes and 30 footballs for training.

According to ACP Donkor, who doubles as head of Legal and Prosecution for Accra Regional Police command, Ghana football has never witness nothing of this sort in its history.

She said, the new GFA Administration is worthy of praise for bringing up these timely inventions to save Ghana football.

She made this known in an interview with Metro TV’s Sports Direct in Accra.

ACP Donkor added that, in addition, the GFA has created game centres for training and has also appointed more than thirty people who are part of the women’s league to serve on the various GFA committees.

“So I mentioned that, every club received 30 footballs to help with their training, and they also got GHS 10,000 to help with preparatory purposes and I mention that, more than 30 people who are part of the women’s league got appointment and are serving on the GFA committees and also the creation of the game centres – this is the first time this is happening in Ghana Football, you can cross check.” ACP Donkor narrated.

She further explained that, even though every team have their sources of support, football is an expensive sport and a help coming from the GFA is a call in the right direction as these supports will cushion clubs in Ghana.

“I believe all teams have their sources of support in terms of remuneration and resources but if it is coming from the FA to add to what they have – it’s really a good call. You know football is an expensive sport; you have to maintain the players – they’ve jerseys, boot, they’re health, fitness, all of those things requires resources. So any support that comesfrom the FA is really appreciated and welcome.” ACP Donkor said.

ACP Donkor however advised clubs not to solely depend on the GFA for support but find other ways and means to make the team grow.

In October 2019, a new president Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku was elected and the association reconvened upon the completion of the work of the FIFA Normalization Committee. Mr Mark Addo was elected vice president in November 2019.

Kurt Okraku, has not chalked six months in office, but has received a commendation from top international sports personalities and Ghanaians.

Since Kurt Okraku took over, the Communications Department of the GFA has been improved and now vibrant, especially on Social Media,

The Women’s Football department has seen tremendous improvement as all the clubs have good PR outfits who are promoting their players and teams.

Playing turfs have been improved, though there is more to do by the government to put up more standard sports fields across the nation.

Many of the sports media also commends the GFA and urges the Executive Committee and all those working to make Ghana Football come out better to put in all effort to ensure success.