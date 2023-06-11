1 hour ago

Police Ladies defeated PearlPia Ladies 4:1 to make it to the finals of the 2022/2023 Women’s FA Cup.

Both teams started the game looking to break the deadlock but failed to make use of the chances in the opening half as the first half ended goalless.

Deborah Afriyie put Police Ladies in the lead inside 53 minutes. The service Ladies defended their lead till the 85th minute when Georgina Aoyem headed home the equaliser for Pearl Pia Ladies to take the game into extra time.

Mary Berko gave Police Ladies the lead in the first minute of extra time before Deborah Afriyie scored the third goal in the 97th minute.

Mary Berko added to the tally in the 100th minute to take the game beyond Pearl Pia Ladies as she netted her second of the afternoon to give Police Ladies a 4:1 win.

Police Ladies will play in the final of the 2022/2023 Women’s FA Cup.