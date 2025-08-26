3 hours ago

Ghana’s Police Ladies endured a tough start to their WAFU B Women’s Champions League Qualifiers, suffering a 2-1 loss to Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens on Sunday at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Bayelsa Queens broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Shakirat Moshood, before substitute Emem Essien extended their lead midway through the second half.

Police Ladies pulled one back late on when skipper Mary Berko converted after Sarah Nyarko’s strike had rattled the crossbar, but the Ghanaians could not find an equaliser.

The defeat leaves Police Ladies bottom of Group B, with added pressure after Sam Nelly secured victory over ASKO in the other fixture.

The Ghanaian champions must now win their next game against Benin’s Sam Nelly on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa Queens will face ASKO, who are also searching for their first points of the competition.

This marks Police Ladies’ debut in the continental qualifiers since the tournament’s inception in 2021, as they chase the dream of becoming the third Ghanaian side to lift the Women’s Champions League trophy after Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.