2 hours ago

One person has been shot dead at Kpatinga in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region where chieftaincy violence has injured at least five people and left about 20 houses burnt since last Friday.

The deceased, identified as Alhassan Abass, a 55-year-old traditional healer, was caught up in crossfire between security officers deployed in the area to maintain peace, and some civilians Sunday morning.

This was after a military officer was said to have been shot by an unknown person from one of the feuding factions.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police [ASP] Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko said situation at the municipality is calm now.

According to him, authorities will not hesitate to impose a curfew in the area if that is what is needed to bring lasting peace in the area.

Listen to interview…