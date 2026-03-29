3 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has revealed that a widely reported alleged unauthorised withdrawal of GH₵400,000 from a mobile money account is tied to an ongoing gold robbery and fraud investigation.

The case was reopened following a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who tasked the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to probe the matter involving Kumasi-based mobile money vendor Derrick Okyere Dapaah, also known as “Pablo.”

Preliminary investigations indicate that the disputed GH₵400,000 formed part of a larger sum linked to a suspected gold scam reported in December 2025.

Police say the complainant, Francis Ayaaba from Ejisu, was lured to a residence at Ntoaso near Nsawam under the pretext of purchasing gold.

He allegedly paid GH₵500,000 in cash and transferred an additional GH₵400,000 via mobile money.

Shortly after the transaction, armed men reportedly stormed the location and made away with the gold, leaving the victim defrauded.

Investigators traced the mobile money transfer to accounts associated with Dapaah, who allegedly moved the funds across multiple accounts in his name.

The funds were later withdrawn by a suspect identified as Abudu Dauda, who reportedly used a Ghana Card bearing the name Isagali Promise.

He is said to have acted on instructions from another suspect, Alhaji Ibrahim.

Police subsequently secured court orders to:



Freeze the mobile money accounts involved



Reverse the transaction



Retrieve the funds as evidence

Further operations led to the arrest of Abudu Dauda, Prince Ofori, and William Nene Sakitey Osabotey, a goldsmith linked to the premises where the deal took place.

Dapaah was also arrested and charged with abetment of crime.

All four suspects have been arraigned before court and granted bail. They are expected to reappear on April 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, police say efforts are ongoing to track down two other suspects—identified only as Alex and Alhaji Ibrahim—who remain at large.

Authorities say investigations are continuing as they work to unravel the full scope of the alleged fraud network.