The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has said that the Ghana Police Service and the media are not in any form of competition but both have a common goal which is to serve the people.

He noted that, there is no need for both to have disagreements that will take them off their primary focus of serving the people.

“We are all in the service of the people and nobody is taking anybody’s place. So we are not in competition but we have a common goal and that common goal is to serve the people,” he said.

He made this assertion while delivering a keynote speech at the JoyNews national dialogue on defending media freedom on Thursday, August 29.

He explained that in the context of elections, the fundamental role of the police is to protect and ensure the growth of democracy, which is a mission shared with the media, stressing that both the police and the media play crucial roles in sustaining and developing democracy, not only for the current generation but also for future ones.

Dr Dampare also pointed out that, both the Police and the media face similar threats and dangers in their work, often putting their lives on the line in service to the people.

He acknowledged that despite the challenges, both institutions remain focused on ensuring peace and security, even though they sometimes receive little sympathy when colleagues lose their lives.

The IGP further noted that the humanity shared by both the police and the media means that mistakes can occur, but it is important to own up to these mistakes and apologize when necessary.

“It becomes a muster seed that germinates at the speed of light and we are castigated as if we are so sinful. Yet, we are still focused on ensuring that we live our lives in peace.

“We take this matter so seriously and it gives us a lot of comfort that we need to continue to have a sense of guilt and shame as human beings so that we know when we get it wrong, we own up. That is why in recent times on a couple of occasions, you see that we have come issuing statements and apologising. There is no shame in apologizing because we are human and can never be perfect as institutions and individuals.”