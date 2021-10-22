2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has described October 21, 2021 as “Black Thursday” for the Service following the death of two officers in an accident.

The yet to be named officers who were said to be “highly-trained members of the Anti-robbery Taskforce” were said to have died in the fatal accident Thursday on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

A statement issued by the Police Service says the two were part of a five-member team that was responding to an emergency on that stretch and that the other three officers are in critical condition.

The injured are to be airlifted from a hospital in Walewale in the North East Region for further treatment.

The statement said families of the two victims have been informed of the development while the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has also spoken to them.

Source: graphic.com.gh