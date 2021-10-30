3 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, wants the Police to invite the 2020 National Democratic Congress Flagbearer, John Mahama, to prove claims that the Electoral Commission rigged the election for the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking on Eyewitness News after a press conference where the call was made, the Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP, Richard Nyamah, said the so-called rot at the EC needs to be dealt with if Mr. Mahama’s claims are true.

“It is a criminal issue. If there are personnel of the Electoral Commission who are stuffing ballot boxes in favour of one candidate, they are committing a criminal offense. The state needs to prosecute them.”

Mr. Nyamah further said the posturing of the current Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, gives him hope that this claim could be investigated.

“The current IGP has shown muscle. Has shown some bone, some self-motivation. He brings some confidence to the office. In recent past, some of his actions have given us confidence in the Police.”

The Electoral Commission also made a similar call to the Police at a press conference last week.

The Commission is also worried that the claims by the former President undermine the credibility of elections in the country.

Beyond this, Mr. Nyamah said the Election Petition had already settled the claims Mr. Mahama was making at the Supreme Court, where Mr. Mahama did not present any compelling evidence of election fraud.

“It has been settled by the Supreme Court. The question is, why is John Dramani Mahama all of a sudden coming up with some unfounded allegations and fabrications on voter fraud that are bordering on criminality,” Mr. Nyamah asked.

Source: citifmonline.com