2 hours ago

The police in Kumasi have arrested 40-year-old Maxwell Boadi, who allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, Priscilla Owusu, 31, at Nyankyerenease, Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi on Saturday.

Boadi was arrested at his hideout at Kodie, Kumasi, According to the police.

The police had been looking for him after he allegedly stabbed his wife, also known as Betty in the neck in the dead of the night Saturday and escaped.

Betty, a mother of two, was said to be three months pregnant at the time of her murder.

The police had retrieved a knife Boadi allegedly used to stab his wife and were on the lookout for him after his landlord claimed to have seen him escaping from the murder scene.

Source: graphic.com.gh