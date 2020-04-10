2 hours ago

A police officer, Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge who was shot by a soldier at a checkpoint at Tema New Town has been discharged from the hospital.

The soldier has also been handed over to the Military after he was held in detention.

Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge was shot without confrontation.

Reports indicate that the military officer, who had come for night duty and was preparing to leave his duty post was working on his rifle when the trigger of the gun accidentally went off. The Ghana Armed Forces is yet to issue an official release on the incident.

Medical Director at Tema General Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony, whose facility Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge was taken to earlier stated that she was responding to treatment after being shot close to her thigh.

According to him, the victim was not bleeding when she was rushed in and was immediately attended to by the surgical team.

“There were entry and exit wounds but the surgical team did their best and can confirm she is responding to treatment,” Dr. Anthony said.

Asked how long it could take the victim to recover, he said that will depend on her body constitution.

“There is no cause for alarm as we have attended to her. She will recover in due course,” Dr. Anthony assured.