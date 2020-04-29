42 minutes ago

A Police officer, Corporal Suleman Gbana Ayuba of the Tamale District police has been arrested in Tamale for alleged robbery.

He is alleged to have particpated in a robbery attack on a forex dealer near Mum’s Hotel, off the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, at about 9 a.m. on the day in question.

He has been detained to assist with investigations into the case, Regional Crime Officer Superintendent Otuo Acheampong said in a statement.

Three of his accomplices, Adam Siba, Alhassan Issa and Baba Issa, were put before the Tamale Circuit Court last Wednesday and remanded in police custody to reappear on May 7, 2020.

Two of the suspects, whose names are being withheld, sustained gunshot wounds during their arrest and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility under armed guard.