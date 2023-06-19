2 hours ago

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, under the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has been captured in a viral video beating up a civilian.

The said incident reportedly happened on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region.

It is not clear what instigated the fight, but some of the onlookers can be heard saying that the policeman hit the civilian first.

In the video, the policeman, who was in his white and black uniform, can be seen wrestling with a civilian. At one point, the officer punched the civilian in the face as he tried to free himself from him.

Some bystanders could be seen trying to stop the fight, but the policeman was still holding on to the man.

The victim was doing all he could to free himself from the grip of the officer, but he (the police) was holding on to him, insisting he had to arrest him.

“The policeman raised his hands first… We were all here… He had no right to beat a civilian.

“He (the civilian) has done nothing wrong. It is your duty to protect us and not beat us,” one of the onlookers could be heard saying in Twi.

Watch the incident in the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb