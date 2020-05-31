4 hours ago

A Police Officer has died of coronavirus in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The deceased, a 55-year-old Chief Inspector who was the Station Officer in Charge of the Central Police Station in Koforidua died Friday, May 29,2020, after a short illness.

He was on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for few days having visited the Police Clinic in Koforidua and Newland Hospital- a private Hospital before his death.

The cause of death was not immediately known until sample results released after his death reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A medical team from the Ghana Health Service led by Dr Abu Armel, Public Health Physician at the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, Regional Disease Control Officer Sally Tetteh Emmanuel, visited the Central Police Station Saturday evening to inform and sensitize officers at the station that the cause of death was “probably Covid-19” hence the team will return today Sunday, May 31, 2020, to take Samples of occupants at the police station and the Police barracks and close associates who had contact with the deceased police officer.

The team also visited the widow and children to inform them about the situation and encourage them accordingly.

Samples of health workers at Police Clinic and Newland Hospital have also been taken by the Medical team.

The sudden death of the Chief Inspector has shocked many in the Eastern Regional Capital. On Friday evening, Police officers at the station mourned the late Police officer in plain disregard of social distancing.

He has been described by many as a very affable Police officer who discharged his duties to the admiration of many in the regional capital.

He was honoured by the Police Administration a few years ago together with then Municipal Police Commander Richardson Kumeko for refusing a huge bribe offered them by a suspect arrested in Koforidua for attempting to smuggle quantities of Marijuana to the Central region.

Source: Starr FM