A policeman and five other suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery on a forex dealer in Tamale.

Three of the suspects, Adam Siba, Alhassan Issa and Baba Issa, were put before the Tamale Circuit Court last Wednesday.

They were remanded in police custody to reappear on May 7, 2020.

Two of the suspects, whose names are being withheld, sustained gunshot wounds during their arrest and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility under armed guard.

The policeman, Corporal Suleman Gbana Ayuba of the Tamale District police, has been detained to assist with investigations into the case.

Briefing

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, who briefed the media on the arrest, said the robbery occurred near Mum’s Hotel, off the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, at about 9 a.m. on the day in question.

He said during the arrest, a Hyundai saloon car and an Apsonic motorbike were recovered from the scene while two suspects escaped.

The motorbike was traced to Corporal Ayuba who was subsequently arrested.

He encouraged persons with information on the activities of the suspects or any other criminal activities to contact the police.