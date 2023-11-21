39 minutes ago

A police officer and five others are in critical condition after a shooting incident at Nkwanta South in Oti region.

This was as a result of sporadic shooting at the Nkwanta central market.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Catholic Hospital.

The region has witnessed tribal conflicts involving Adele, Challa, and Akyode over a traditional festival held at Nkwanta JHS A school park.

It resulted in significant damage to property and loss of lives over the past weeks.

The cause of the attack is unknown.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police has beefed up security in the area to safeguard lives and properties.