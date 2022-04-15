2 hours ago

A police inspector with the Akropong- Akuapem Divisional Command in the Eastern Region has foiled a robbery attack on Yokwa Gas Filling station located at Larteh-junction.

Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson was on guard duties at the station when the attempted robbery incident took place around 1am.

He exchanged gunshots with the three suspected robbers who fired at him and eventually overpowered them.

One of the three suspects sustained serious injuries and was unable to bolt hence was arrested by the Police after the officer called for backup.

The two other suspects, however, escaped, suspected to be with gunshot wounds.

The robber who was rushed to hospital for treatment, had a wound on the right upper part of the waist.

Upon brief interrogation, he gave his name as Ernest Antwi, 28, from Asante-Mampong.

An inspection of the crime scene revealed pellet holes on the wall and two live cartridges.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh appealed to the public to furnish the police with any relevant information which would aid investigations.

“Efforts are underway to get the two other suspects who are on the run arrested. The police are appealing to hospitals in and around the Akropong area to report quickly anybody who comes to their facility with gunshot wounds for quick action. We are also appealing to the general public to assist us with any information that will assist us to track down the two,” he said.

Source: citifmonline