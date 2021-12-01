3 hours ago

The District Court B in Sunyani presided over by His Worship Eric Daning, has granted bail to General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a lady while in line of duty.

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah was granted bail to the tune of GHS 10,000 with one surety and is to reappear on December 15, 2021.

Magistrate Eric Daning called for an out-of-court settlement as the case is a misdemeanour, and is permitted under Section 73/74 of the Court Act 459 1993.

The suspect’s arrest followed the police service’s preliminary investigations into the video, in which he is seen continually touching the woman’s exposed thighs saying “you’re naked”, despite her pleas for the former to stop.

Investigations by the police revealed that the suspect is stationed at the Operations Unit of the Bono Regional Police Command.

The prosecutors of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, November 29, 2021, went on to place the suspect before the Sunyani District Court B to face charges of assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act 29 and indecent assault contrary to Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.

“Internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service have also commenced in this regard,” the police has said in a statement.

The police assured the public that it is committed to executing its mandate of enforcing the law to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

Source: citifmonline.com