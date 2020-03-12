2 hours ago

A 37-year-old police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery by the Koforidua circuit court.

The court, presided over by Mercy Addai Kotei found Corporal Ghasty Yaaya Seidu guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit robbery and robbery.

He is to serve 20 years for each count, which runs concurrently.

Seidu, attached to the Akuse District Police Command was arrested for his practical involvement in a robbery incident that occurred at Okwenya Shell Fuel Station on March 26, 2018.

A police tipoff led to his arrest at Akosombo on April 26, 2018.

The prosecutor, Dickson Donkor told the court a search conducted in the room of the policeman led to the retrieval of a pistol with two magazines and three 1.8mm ammunition. They also found an axe, a knife, three paper spray cans, ten wristwatches, a pair of handcuff and a bayonet.

Mr. Dickson Donkor said during the robbery, the suspect inflicted varying degrees of injuries on Kudjo Akakpo, the security man on duty at the fuel station.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and robbery.

But the judge held that the prosecution was able to prove its case against the police officer and convicted him accordingly.

Meanwhile, Seth Kpornyo, a suspect in the same case has been acquitted and discharged by the court after the judge held that prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that he was involved in the robbery.