1 hour ago

A police officer has been killed on the spot at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station in Accra following an alleged robbery on Thursday, June 22.

According to 3news, there is heavy security presence at the scene, as investigations begin into the incident.

The police have also mounted a manhunt for the alleged robbers.

According to reports, the robbers had targeted a pick-up car, carrying some passengers said to be bankers.

Four in number, the robbers followed the pick-up to the filling station at Ablekuma Fan Milk, where the shooting took place.

The police officer, who was sitting in front of the pick-up, was shot multiple times at close range.

The body has since been sent to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.