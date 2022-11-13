2 hours ago

Kwame Adu Asabereh, a Detective Lance Corporal, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for assisting an ex-convict, Harold Davies Johnson to travel abroad without serving his jail term at the Nsawam Prisons.

The policer officer was charged with forgery of an official document, abetment of crime, and corruption by a public officer.

Speaking to the facts of the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Emmanuel Nyamekye, the lead prosecutor, told the court presided over by Patricia Amponsah that in 2019, a case of defrauding by false pretense involving Harold Davies Johnson, aka Emmanuel Snowden, a British national, reported by Dr Shadrack Asare, was referred to Asabereh for investigations.

Post conclusion of his investigation, Asabereh was instructed to charge and arraign Johnson on the charge of defrauding by false pretense.

The British national was arraigned before a court presided over by Naa Adjeley Quaison. The suspected pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentence to serve three years at the Nsawam Medium Prison.

Contrary to the court’s directives, Asabereh failed to present Johnson to Nsawam, rather he sent him to his house at Sapieman where he stayed for some time.

To cover his tracks, Asabereh forged a Police Removal of Prisoner Book to indicate that the suspect, Johnson had been sent and received by prison officers at Nsawam.

Source: Ghanaweb