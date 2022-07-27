45 minutes ago

A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa says he was “shocked” after seeing a viral video of two police officers exchanging heated words in public.

He described the scene as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable” after calling on the service to internally address the issue to prevent future occurrences.

“I was so shocked, even if not for the police service, our culture demands we respect elders,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

In a viral video, the public face-off was between a junior Police officer and his superior in the Ashanti region.

The misunderstanding, captured Corporal Boakye, an officer with the Formed Police Unit, FPU, and Supt. Albert Quansah, the Atwima-Foase District Commander.

What happened?

Sources say, on the said Wednesday morning, the District Commander was driving between the Yabi and Dida stretch of the Atwima Foase road when he saw Corporal Boakye and some members of the FPU conducting traffic checks.

He stopped and advised his colleagues to move from the end of the road where they were conducting the checks to avoid accidents, but these officers ignored him.

The Commander drove off to the District Headquarters and returned minutes later in the official police vehicle together with the Station Officer and two other officers.

The District Commander, Supt. Quansah, then asked Corporal Boakye to get into the police vehicle, but he [Corporal Boakye] declined.

After some verbal exchanges captured in the viral video, the District Commander asked the officer for his identity and other credentials; then he retorted he was Corporal Boakye, and he 'ordered' the Commander to "meet him" at the FPU.

However, Adam Bonaa maintained that the occurrence was intolerable and disrespectful to the junior officers.

The police have issued a statement to investigating the issue.