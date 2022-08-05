1 hour ago

Police have interdicted two officers, Sergeant Isaac Amponsah Broni and Constable Solomon Yeboah, to allow investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect who was under detention at the Abrafo-Kokoben Police Station in the Ashanti Region.

Police in a statement stated that the two interdicted officers, claim the deceased suspect, who was arrested on August 4, 2022, fell ill while in custody and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but died.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander led a delegation to visit the family of the deceased suspect and urged them to remain calm as the investigation into the incident continues.

“The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken with the bereaved family and assured them of a thorough investigation into the matter.”

The Police also entreated members of the Abrafo-Kokoben and Tabre communities to remain calm as investigations continue to unravel the truth of the matter.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Source: citifmonline