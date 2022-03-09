5 hours ago

The Accra Circuit Court 11 has denied a bail application to the police officers and civilian who were arrested in connection with the recent robbery attacks on bullion vans in Accra.

This comes after the state prosecutor, Slyvester Asare opposed a bail application by the counsel for one of the accused persons, Albert Ofosu.

According to the state prosecutor, it would be dangerous to allow such a criminal suspect back into society.

Albert Ofosu together with three other police officers and a civilian were arrested over their alleged involvement in the recent robbery attacks on bullion vans in Accra.

It emerged during proceedings on Wednesday that Albert Ofosu and Affisu Yaro Ibrahim were charged with an attempt to commit crime and robbery at North Kaneshie while Richard Boadu, Razak Alhassan and Rabiu Jambedu were charged with abetment of crime and robbery.

According to the court, the suspects must remain in police custody for further investigations.

The case has thus been adjourned to 28th March 2022.

The five were picked up at their hideout after a police intelligence raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman, on Tuesday.

Their arrest is part of the police’s special operation into recent incidents of bullion van robbery incidents in the country.

“The police administration is determined not to provide any cover for any policeman involved in such acts and that we will continue to provide general security in the country”, DCOP Kwesi Ofori had earlier said.

Meanwhile, two police officers who were earlier arrested in connection with the investigation are said to have died in a shoot-out when they led the police to another hideout of criminals involved in the crime.

The deceased officers are, Constable Randolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.

“During the raid at Borteyman, near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, No. 58284 Constable Reindolph Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Name who had been arrested in connection with the Bullion Van Robberies, were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment. Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape the scene”, the police said in an earlier statement.

Source: citifmonline