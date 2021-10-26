1 hour ago

The Western North Regional Police Command at Sefwi Wiawso is on a manhunt for a 41-year old Cosmos Amponsah, a Branch Manager of Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Agona Amenfi, for allegedly duping unsuspecting customers of the bank.

The suspect is said to have bolted away after stealing a whopping amount of money from the customers.

He is believed to be hiding in any of these areas namely Accra, Kasoa, Mason Amenfi, Ankasie, Wassa Obin, Tarkwa, Bogoso, Wassa Achechire, Tarkwa-Abosso, Kumasi and Asankragwa.

The Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cosmos Amponsah and pledged a handsome reward for any person who can provide information on his hideout.

Informant(s) are to contact the Police on 0548384988 or reach the bank authorities via 0207112485/0244173625.