1 hour ago

Police in Koforidua are on a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect driver who knocked a young lady at the Central Hospital traffic light on Sunday [March 12] evening.

The unidentified woman who was on a motorbike was crushed by a speeding Kia Rhino truck which was heading towards the Charlie Junction area from the Koforidua Polyclinic side.

The suspected driver according to witnesses after hitting the lady made a turn toward the Central Police road without attending to her even though the incident happened less than 40 meters away from the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Police personnel who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident assisted to convey the bleeding victim who was unconscious to the hospital.

The police who have begun investigations want the public to assist with relevant information which will lead to the arrest of the suspected driver.

Source: citifmonline