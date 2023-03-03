2 hours ago

The police are on a manhunt for a private security man who absconded from the custody of the Manet Police Station.

The suspect, Pious Ayummah was on March 1 put before the Accra High Court presided by Justice Lady Osei Marfo and was remanded into prison custody upon the prosecution’s prayer to enable prison officers to transport him to court easily.

Meanwhile, latest information indicates that the suspect was sent to the Manet Police Station after the request by the prosecution was granted, but the suspect escaped while the prosecutors were waiting for a warrant for his transfer.