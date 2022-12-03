1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for some suspected armed robbers who attacked and murdered a woman at Aprawhem in the Eastern Region.

The operation by the police to arrest the gang of armed robbers commenced Friday evening, December 2, 2022.

According to the police, armed robbers shot the woman at Aprawhem and also robbed a gold dealer of some valuables.

“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get these thugs arrested to face justice,” the police assured in a statement.

