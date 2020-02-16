2 hours ago

Police have opened an official probe into the near-fatal road accident involving two Members of Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Ahmed Ibrahim.

Two parliamentarians were involved in lorry accident on Kumasi-Accra road and have since been discharged by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Ahmed Ibrahim, legislators for Aswasi and Banda and three others, including a police officer were rushed to the hospital after their Land Cruiser vehicle ran into the mid-portion of a BMW vehicle driven by a Customs official.

Police say the custom official, identified as William Asuako, in charge of a BMW car with registration ER 1275-W failed to observe traffic before joining the main Kumasi-Accra road.

He is currently on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital receiving treatment.

Alhaji Muntaka, majority chief whip and his deputy were travelling from the Accra-Kumasi direction when the accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m, according to the police Motor, Transport and Traffic Department.

The driver of the Land Cruiser vehicle with registration GE 2961-18, Corporal Yakubu Mohammed and two others, Haruna Mohammed and Noah Manu who were onboard the Land Cruiser were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen told Joy News caution statements would be taken from the suspects when they recover fully.

The vehicles involved in the accident, which were badly damaged, have been towwed to the Ejisu Police station whilst police investigations continue.

The BMW has had its near-side including boot, both passenger and driver's doors completely damaged, and the Land Cruiser had its bonnet and engine badly affected.

Superintendent Adu Boahen has advised drivers to be extra careful especially during this harmattan season where visibility is poor.



"There's poor visibility so drivers should drive with headlights on. They should reduce speed whilst drive with care," he said. Source: myjoyonline